Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force arrested two persons on Wednesday in the capital city of Odisha for theft of cable from the Air Condition coaches of trains. It has been learned that the culprits had been doing such theft since long.

The arrested two men have been identified as Ali Hussain and Gopinath Sahu of Shanti Nagar slum in the capital city.

As per reports, the two culprits were regularly stealing the cables that are fitted below the air-conditioned compartments of trains. Recently also they had theft the cables when the train was stationed at Bhubaneswar Railway station. After knowing about the theft the personnel of the Railway Protection Force initiated action and nabbed the two culprits and recovered the stolen cables from Shanti Nagar slum area in the capital city.

It is to be noted that the copper wires in the cables are of some value and draw the attention of miscreants.