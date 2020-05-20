Sambalpur: The first Shramik Express special train left from Sambalpur on Wednesday for Kanpur. The train carried more than 1000 migrant workers. The I & PR Dept of Govt of Odisha said in a post on its official Twitter handle.

Travellers of the train, the migrant workers were provided with meals, dry food packtes, soaps and masks, mentioned in the tweet.

The Collectors of seventeen districts mobilised all these workers by arranging buses to Sambalpur.

