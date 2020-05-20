Shramik Express train from Sambalpur to Kanpur

1st Shramik Express spl train leaves from Sambalpur carrying 1000 migrant workers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: The first Shramik Express special train left from Sambalpur on Wednesday for Kanpur. The train carried more than 1000 migrant workers. The I & PR Dept of Govt of Odisha said in a post on its official Twitter handle.

Travellers of the train, the migrant workers were provided with meals, dry food packtes, soaps and masks, mentioned in the tweet.

The Collectors of seventeen districts mobilised all these workers by arranging buses to Sambalpur.

The tweet reads: “The first Shramik Express special train from Sambalpur has left for Kanpur today carrying more than 1000 migrant workers. They were also provided with meals, dry food packtes, soaps & masks. Collectors of 17 Dists have mobilised all the workers by arranging buses to Sambalpur.”

