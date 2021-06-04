Gajapati: In a disgraceful incident, a minor girl was found pregnant in Odisha. A 16-year old girl was found to be 8 months pregnant in the R Udaygiri area of Gajapati district. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has rescued the girl.

As per reports, the said girl discontinued studies after Class 7. She is living in a village under R Udaygiri Police limits for the last two years.

After getting information from Police about pregnancy of the minor girl few days back, the CWC members went to the village of the girl. CWC chairman Pramod Kumar Roul talked to her parents and girl was rescued. She has been shifted to Paralakhemundi for treatment.

R Udaygiri Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and searching for the culprit who has sexually assaulted the minor girl for which she has got pregnant.