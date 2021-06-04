16-year-old minor girl found pregnant in Odisha’s Gajapati dist

By WCE 5
minor girl pregnant case odisha

Gajapati: In a disgraceful incident, a minor girl was found pregnant in Odisha. A 16-year old girl was found to be 8 months pregnant in the R Udaygiri area of Gajapati district. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has rescued the girl.

As per reports, the said girl discontinued studies after Class 7. She is living in a village under R Udaygiri Police limits for the last two years.

After getting information from Police about pregnancy of the minor girl few days back, the CWC members went to the village of the girl. CWC chairman Pramod Kumar Roul talked to her parents and girl was rescued. She has been shifted to Paralakhemundi for treatment.

R Udaygiri Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and searching for the culprit who has sexually assaulted the minor girl for which she has got pregnant.

Also read: + 2 Exams Cancelled In Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik
You might also like
COVID 19

Humanity Still Survives, Crowd Funding Helps Odisha Youth To Airlift From Bhubaneswar…

State

BMC To Launch Special Drive For People Above 18 Yrs To Take COVID 2nd Dose Next Week

State

High Drama Unfolded In Bhubaneswar As Couple Fights on Road

State

Kerala CM Comes in Support of Naveen Patnaik On Model Vaccine Policy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.