Bhubaneswar: After CBSE, CISCE, Odisha government on Friday has cancelled Class 12 examinations exams conducted by the CHSE this year . Many states like Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra have scrapped the class 12 board exams on Thursday.

In keeping view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the Chief minister Naveen patnaik orders cancellation of 12th board exam conducted by CHSE this year . “Students life is more precious than exam”, said CM .

Ample opportunities will come in future and the civilization will grow, only if we survive now,” he stated.

The CM also directed the CHSE to consult experts for recommendations and take steps to compile results of Plus II students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. If a student will not be satisfied with the evaluation, he/she can appear in the exams. And, CHSE will take a call on conducting the same, after reviewing the COVID situation.

Earlier this week, CBSE cancelled the board exams following a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.