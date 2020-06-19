covid19
153 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 153 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Odisha in last 24 hours, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday. All of them have been discharged from the COVID hospitals, it added.

Among the fresh recovery cases, 43  were reported from Cuttack, 21 from Jagatsinghpur , 18 from Kandhamal,
12 from Khurdha, 11 from Bhadrak, nine from Gajapati, seven from Kalahandi, five  each from Balasore, Debagarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh, two each from Balangir, Jharsuguda and Nayagarh , and one from Koraput.

The total number of recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3200, tweeted the Health Dept. 

