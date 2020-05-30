Bhubaneswar: The city-based Meteorological centre here today informed that half of the states (15 districts) likely to witness thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rain fall today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph and light to moderate rain fall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Balasorre, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonpur and Balangir between 9.30 AM and 12.30 PM,” informed the weatherman in its latest bulletin.