labourers rescued in balangir

13 Labourers Rescued From Balangir In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kantabanji: Atleast 15 bonded labourers, including 4 men 5 women and 2 children were rescued by Bangomunda police of Balangir district in Odisha.

The operation was carried out when the police was on patrolling near Dandara village in Kantabanji.

The Bangomunda police intercepted the labourers who were being illegally transported out of the state to engage them at a brick kiln in Hyderabad.

The labourers belong to Khasbahal village in Nuapada district of Odisha.

