12 feet long python rescued in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In another case of snake rescue in Odisha, a huge python was rescued in Keonjhar district of the State on Monday. The giant reptile was rescued from Kundurunala in Joda area under Barbil Forest range of the district.

As per reports, a huge python was spotted in the vegetable garden of one Raju Karua in the Suna River bank area last night. It got entangled in the net that had been fitted around the garden.

After witnessing the python, the locals alerted the Forest department. Soon, Forest officials from Guali station reached the spot and rescued the snake. It was observed that the python was around 12 feet long.

Later the Forest officials released the python into the jungle at a lonely place in Siddha Matha reserve forest area.

It is to be noted that early in this month, on September 1st, a 7 feet long python had been rescued in Koraput district. A few OSAP jawans had gone to check the work progress of a newly built building of ODRAF when they spotted the huge python in the OSAP Battalion 3 area.

Before that on August 30, another 11 feet long python had been rescued from the water of River Birupa in Choudwar area in Cuttack district of Odisha.

And, on last July 6, a 6-feet-long python weighting 20 kg had been rescued in the Telkoi Thana sahi under Telkoi Range of Keonjhar Forest Division in Odisha. Like today’s one, this python had also got entangled in the plastic net used as a boundary wall in the backyard of one Pir Mohammed Khan.

All these pythons were rescued and later released into the jungle.