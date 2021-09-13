AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Online application for several posts begins, check details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates for the engagement of Junior Residents (non-academic).

Online interview for the post of Junior Residents (Non-Academic) as indicated below will be held at AllMS, Bhubaneswar in the prescribed format as per the terms & conditions given below:

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Junior Resident Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Junior Resident recruitment

Beginning of the on-line application: September 13, 2021 (10 AM).

Last date for the on-line application: October 3, 2021 (5 PM).

Name and number of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Junior Resident vacant post

Total Post: 10

UR: 4

OBC: 3

SC: 2

ST: 1

Essential Qualification AIIMS Bhubaneswar Junior Resident Recruitment 2021

The applicants should have completed their MBBS from an institution recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). The candidate must have completed. Compulsory internship and must produce internship Completion Certificate and Registration under any state MCI.

All candidates completing their qualifying eligibility criteria as on the date of interview shall be eligible.

Emoluments: Level 10 of Pay Matrix (pre-revised pay Band-3, Rs.15600/- + 54001(GP)) with entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month plus usual allowances as admissible.

Leave: 2.5 days in a month.

Contract Period: 6 (six) months (maximum three terms are allowed).

Application Procedure for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Junior Resident Recruitment 2021

The online application will be available at the website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar www.aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. Candidates who are fulfilling the eligibility criteria may apply through online mode only.

Application Fees AIIMS Bhubaneswar Junior Resident Recruitment 2021

General/ OBC Category: Rs 1500 with transaction charges, as applicable.

EWS / SC/ST Category: Rs 1200 with transaction charges, as applicable.

PWBD Category: No application fees.

Selection Procedure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Junior Resident Recruitment 2021