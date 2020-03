Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar forecast rainfall at some places over 12 districts in Odisha on Friday night.

The districts likely to receive rainfall include Nuapada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Sambalpur,Kandhamal and Bhadrak.

The weathermen predicted thunderstorm with lightning and rainfall with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour likely to occur at some places over the said districts till 11 PM tonight.