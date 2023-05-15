10th Art of Giving Day to be observed in 120 countries on May 17

Bhubaneswar: The 10th Art of Giving (AOG) Day will be observed in 120 countries of the world on May 17. In Odisha, the Art of Giving Day will be observed in 35 cities and every block including 30 district headquarters. The Art of Giving is based on a different theme each year and this year’s theme is ‘Helping the Help.’

This year, the Art of Giving family will honour the people from various walks of life who are providing help and service to the public in various ways. ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, auto rickshaw drivers, traffic policemen, ambulance drivers and cleaners will be felicitated for their services.

People who have been serving the public in various ways throughout the years will be honored this year with the ‘Art of Giving Heroes’ award for their outstanding work. Popular doctor Shankar Ramchandani, Dr. Ranjita Rath, ambulance driver Amarnath Mahant, ASHA worker Shilabati Pradhan, Odisha Patita Udhar Samiti Secretary Abharani Choudhury and traffic policeman Firoz Mohammed will be honored with the ‘Art of Giving’Hero awards.

Currently, the Art of Giving has more than 2 crore followers and 1.5 crore members are spreading its message throughout the year.

While there are coordinators in 500 places of 120 countries of the world, there are coordinators in all the states of India and all the blocks and panchayats of Odisha. It rests on the philosophy of giving to others in various ways without expecting anything in return. For this, billions of people from different sections of the society have been inspired and joined the ‘Art of Giving’ campaign.

“The Art of Giving is the shining example of how one person’s actions can positively impact in creating a beautiful world,” said the founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta.

Educationist and Social Worker and Founder of KIIT and KISS, Samanta, started the Art of Giving campaign on May 17, 2013. Since then, every year the International Art of Giving Day is being celebrated in different parts of the world.