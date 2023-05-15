Bhubaneswar: In yet another patient-friendly initiative, a new Children’s Park has been inaugurated at the city-based Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Monday.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) founder of Dr. Achyuta Samanta inaugurated the Children’s Park inaugurated at KIMS hospital.

The park, which is situated adjacent to the Paediatrics Department, is a noble initiative from the KIMS Hospital. It is expected to provide a cheerful experience to the kids and their mothers, especially those who are coming for treatment to the hospital.

Seesaw, swings, slides and many other facilities are being made available for the children. They can enjoy as type of amusement experience. All the facilities can be enjoyed for free.

Pro Vice Chancellor of School of Medicine, Prof C B K Mohanty, Principal of KIMS Prof (Brig) Ambika Prasad Mohanty, KIMS Medical Superintendent Ram Chandra Das were among many others who attended the inaugural function.