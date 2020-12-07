leopard skin seized

Teacher Among 3 Poachers Arrested In Odisha, Leopard Skin Seized

By WCE 2

Dhenkanal: Three poachers have been arrested today with huge amount of animal skin and various other kinds of incriminating material in Dhenkanal district of Odisha today.

According to reports, the forest department of Dhenkanal have recovered two leopard skins, severed head of leopards, elephant tusk, one deer skin.

Three accused poachers have been arrested in the incident. The chief accused is said to be a government teacher who has been identified as Narendra Digi.

The two others have been identified as Ananta Murmu and Laxman Murmu.

