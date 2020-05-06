1 More COVID 19 Positive Reported From Ganjam, Tally Rises To 177 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: According to the first health update of 6th May 2020 by the Information and Public Relation Department (I&PR Dept), government of Odisha, one more positive case has been detected in Ganjam.

The new positive is a 18 yr Male. He is a Surat returnee. Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Total number of positive cases reaches 177 in Odisha.