coronavirus Odisha
Photo: NPR

1 More COVID 19 Positive Reported From Ganjam, Tally Rises To 177 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: According to the first health update of  6th May 2020 by the Information and Public Relation  Department (I&PR Dept), government of Odisha,  one more positive case has been detected in Ganjam.

The new positive is a 18 yr Male. He is a Surat returnee.  Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done.

Total number of positive cases reaches 177 in Odisha.

You might also like
State

Odisha Reports Second COVID 19 Death, Deceased Belongs To Khurda

State

Cops save life of man at AG square in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

State

Two more persons test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Tally rises 176

State

Bangalore Police Commissioner Appeals Odia Workers Not To Leave Karnataka: Watch

Comments
Loading...