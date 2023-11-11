1 month old baby boy rescued from roadside in Sonepur of Odisha

Sonepur: In a shocking incident, a one-month-old boy was rescued from the roadside in Sonepur district of Odisha on Saturday, said reports.

According to reports, a toddler was found abandoned on the roadside besides Badakhamar RMC in Biramaharajpur block in Sonepur. The locals allegedly spotted him besides the road as they heard his vails.

The locals immediately rescued the baby boy and rushed him to the nearby hospital. It is yet to be found out as to who abandoned the baby and why such a heartless act was done. The police is investigating into the matter. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Recently that is on November 5 a newborn baby girl was rescued from the roadside in Nilagiri block of Balasore district of Odisha on Sunday, said reliable reports in this regard.

The baby girl was recovered from ward no. 6 in Nilagiri block of Balasore district in Odisha said reports. The locals rescued the baby and rushed her to the nearby hospital. The condition of the baby girl was said to be critical and that is why she has been shifter to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Balasore.

It is further worth mentioning that there was a huge protest by the locals in front of a woman’s house who they say had dumped the baby there. The police reached the spot and tried to placate the mob. Who dropped the child there and why it was done are questions that are yet to be answered, said reliable reports.

