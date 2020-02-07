1 killed as truck hits bike in Odisha’s Angul

Angul: At least one person was killed after the bike he was travelling by was mowed down by a truck near Mahitala under Nisha police limits in Angul district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Singh, a resident of the same area.

As per the report, Singh who worked in Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) was en-route to home late in the night riding his motorcycle when the crash took place. The driver of a speeding truck bearing registration number-OD 35 B 3132 lost control over the wheels and ended up mowing down the victim’s bike from the front killing him on the spot.

Irate locals blocked the National Highway passing through the area post the mishap and demanded compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

The road blockade was removed after police reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased for autopsy.