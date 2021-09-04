1 killed, another injured in road accident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident an elderly man was killed while a youth sustained critical injury in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place near Raibani sahi under Ghatagan Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Lochana Mohanta (60) while the injured youth is Bulu Mohanta (30) of Kumulabahali villge in Kathabari panchayat under Sadar thana.

As per reports, the two were coming in a bike when they met an accient near Raibani sahi. As a result the man died on the spot while the youth sustained injury.

Following the accident, Police reached the spot and sent the injured youth to Ghatagan Health Centre for treatment. Police also seized the dead body, sent it for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.