Physical disability is not a barrier in individual growth and success: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his well wishes and best compliments to all the Differently abled persons in the State on the eve of International Day of PwDs.

While addressing them, Patnaik said that that the differently abled persons have shown their potential in various fields. They have created their special identity in art, literature, education, sports and other fields.

Praising internationally acclaimed Badminton player Pramod Bhagat as an icon for the youth of the country, who has enhanced the pride of the nation, Chief Minister said that physical disability is not a barrier in individual growth and success. Everything depends on attitude and will power.

The CM said that the society and the family of differently abled persons should bring transformation in their attitude to enable them to march ahead with self-confidence. They must be encouraged at all level. Chief Minister expressed that State Government have regularly encouraging them with its activities for their welfare and assured it in future also.

Chief Minister expressed his compliments to differently abled persons of the State in his message in the valedictory programme of 3 day celebration of International Day for PwDs organised by Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Department today.

In a colourful functions at KIIT University Campus to mark the event, the guests on dias highlighted on various issues related to PwDs such as the theme of the year, activities and programmes undertaken by the Government for their welfare, SDG targets, enhancement of opportunities in the field of employment, self-employment, skill development and even digital literacy and use of technology in different interventions for their welfare.

Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, SSEPD, Sulochana Das, Mayor, BMC, Sushant Kumar Rout, MLA, Bhubaneswar (North) also spoke on the occasion.

Bisnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, SSEPD Department in his welcome address described the significance of the celebration and emphasised on social justice along with inclusive growth. Usha Padhy, Principal Secretary, Skilled Development and Technical Education said that the PwDs have become inspirational sources for the society inspite of their challenges and barriers.

Different PwD personalities were felicitated for their contribution in various fields by the guests while Niyati Patnaik, Director read out the activity report of the Department and Deepak Routray, Addl. Secretary proposed vote of thanks.

The three day mega event included a huge assembly of PwD students, teachers, NGO representatives, social engineers, civil society workers those were involved in activities like athletic competition, seminar, art exhibition, photography show, film festival etc. to showcase the success and achievements of PwDs in Odisha.