1 dead,1 critical due to head-on collision between bikes in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, one was killed and other was critically injured due to a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Rapukona square here in Odisha today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the critically injured person is identified as Sidhant Mohapatra a junior farmer officer by profession.

According to reports, the deceased was riding splendour and Sidhant was riding a bullet. As per sources, Sidhant was returning from Koraput to Rayagada.

Later, due to some unknown reason, both riders collided face-to-face on the road. As a result, the splendour bike rider died on the spot and Sidhnat was critically injured.

Soon, the local people arrived to the aid of the victims and immediately called the ambulance and the police.

Soon, the ambulance reached the spot and Sidhant was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for treatment.

In the meantime, the police has seized the deceased body and initiated a probe into the matter.