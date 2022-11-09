Hyva truck runs over 9 class girl student in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a standard IX girl student was killed as a speeding hyva truck mowed her in Tali square under Ainthapali police station imits here in Odisha this morning.

The identity of the deceased student is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, today at 9:30 am, the victim student was going to school. While she was crossing the road near Ainthapali square, suddenly the speeding hyva truck appeared and reportedly mowed the girl.

As a result, the girl died on the spot. Soon, the local people infomed the police about the acciednt.

On being informed, the police reached the seized the girl’s body and sent it to Burla hospital. Besides, the police has also seized the hyva truck from the spot.

In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter.