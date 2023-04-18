1 and half year old toddler dies after falling into pond in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Basudevpur: In a tragic incident, an one and half-year-old toddler died after falling into a pond in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Gadeibindha village in Bideipur area under Basudevpur block of the district.

The deceased child has been identified as the son of Rohitas Jena.

As per reports, the toddler was playing near his house when somehow he slipped into a nearby pond in the village today.

After witnessing the incident, his family members fished out him from the water and rushed him to the nearby hospital.

Even, at the hospital, as some people suggested, the boy’s family tried to save the boy using salt therapy but in vain. The doctors declared the kid dead.

After getting the information, Police reached the hospital and seized the body.

