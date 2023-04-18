Miscreants loot Rs 1 lakh in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: Miscreants looted Rs 1 lakh from a man in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near a medicine store in front of the District Collector’s official residence.

As per reports, the loot victim was standing in front of a chemist shop in front of the District Magistrate’s residence when two miscreants came in a bike and snatched away the bag from him. As the man shouted for help, the bike-borne miscreants fled from the scene in no time.

The man said that he had withdrawn money a few minutes back from the bank and had kept it in the bag.

After getting information about the loot, Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The looters are yet to be nabbed while the looted money is yet to be recovered.