WPL 2024: RCB script history, beat DC to win their first WPL trophy

New Delhi: The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scripted history by winning their first WPL trophy after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 8 wickets in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Both the openers of DC – Shafali Verma and Lanning – had justified the team’s decision to elect bat first after winning the toss as they collected 61 runs in the Power-play. Even this was the joint-highest score in the first six overs of this season and looked set to make a big total.

However, once the spinners came in, DC which had scored 64/0 runs in seven overs lost their all-ten wickets in just 49 runs. With a four-wicket haul off-spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux who took three wickets in an over helped the RCB to bow out Delhi Capitals for just 113 in 18.3 overs.

Beginning their innings for RCB both Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine collected 49 runs in 8.1 overs and made it comfortable to chaise the target before Sophie Devine was out for 32. While Smriti Mandhana scored 31, Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh scored 35 and 17 runs respectively and sealed the win with three balls to spare.

