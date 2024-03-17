WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore final match today, See full details

After an exciting season of Women’s Premiere League (WPL), it finally the day for the season finale. The final game of WPL 2024 is scheduled to be played today between DC and RCB. The DC women vs RCB women final match of 2024 WPL will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Coming to their scores in their current treatment, the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capital will look forward to clinching the title, having attained 12 points so far. Notably, they have won six of the eight matches played and currently have an NRR of +1.198. The team won their eliminatory match against Gujarat Giants, defeating them by 7 wickets with 41 remaining balls.

On the other hand, the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore entered into the finals by defeating Mumbai Indians. RCB defeated MI by 5 runs in the eliminator match. RCB now stands with four wins in eight games, with an NRR of +0.306. In a noteworthy mention, RCB star player Ellyse Perry scored 66 runs of 50 balls against MI.

Speaking of earlier matches, RCB and DC have faced each other a total of four times over the two seasons of WPL. In which, DC has managed to keep a perfect score of four wins. Today’s DC vs RCB final match of 2024 WPL will kick start at 7:30 PM.

DC full squad for 2024 WPL final vs RCB

Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jeminah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Tital Sadhu

RCB full squad for 2024 WPL final vs DC

Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux