World Wrestling: Antim Panghal bags bronze, secures Paris Olympic quota

Wrestler Antim Panghal clinched a bronze medal and confirmed 2024 Paris Olympic quota, registering a dominant win over European champion

By Abhilasha 0
world wrestling championship

Belgrade (Serbia): On her senior World Championships debut, Indian wrestler Antim Panghal clinched a bronze medal and confirmed a 2024 Paris Olympic quota, registering a dominant win over European champion Jonna Malmgren of Sweden in 53 kg category bout, here on Thursday.

The two-time U20 world champion was at her absolute best as she secured a 16-6 win via technical superiority (TSU) to pocket her maiden senior World Championships medal.

Enroute to her bronze medal victory, Panghal beat reigning world champion Olivia Dominique Parrish of US in the qualifications, followed by her TSU win over Roksana Marta Zasina of Poland.

The 19-year-old girl from Haryana, who is competing as a neutral athlete after WFI got suspended by the World body, then defeated Natalia Malysheva of Russia in the quarterfinal before suffering a heartbreaking loss to Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus in semifinal on Wednesday.

