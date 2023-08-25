World Athletics Championships 2023: Odisha’s Kishore Jena qualifies for finals

In a significant achievement, three Indian athletes have successfully qualified for the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2023. The trio included Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Odisha’s Kishore Jena.

Kishore Jena, representing India as the sole participant in Qualification Group B, secured his spot in the ninth position with a best throw of 80.55 meters.

The historic feat unfolded as all three Indian contenders in the qualification round secured places in the 12-member final, impressing with their performances in Budapest on Friday, August 25.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra, a stalwart in javelin throwing, led the qualification round by showcasing his trademark prowess with a single throw of 88.77 meters.

DP Manu, who secured the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships earlier this year, clinched the sixth spot in the qualification rankings. His standout effort measured at 81.31 meters, solidifying his place in the highly-anticipated final.

In the mix, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secured the second position with an impressive throw measuring 86.79 meters in his final attempt. Adding to the competition, Jakub Vadlejch, the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, secured the third position in the qualification round with a notable throw of 83.50 meters.