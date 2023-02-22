Woman kisses Virat Kohli’s statue at Madame Taussads, Netizens says creepy

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s fan have done insane activities to grab attention, this girl’s latest antics takes the cake wake. In the video, a crazy Kohli fan kissed his wax statue at Madame Tussauds and sent netizens into a frenzy. The video has received a lot of attention on the internet, but the responses have not been very positive. The unnamed woman was attacked by the cricketer’s fans. Additionally, some users appeared concerned about Anushka Sharma’s response.

The viral video that has emerged on social media shows a woman planting a kiss on Virat Kohli’s wax statue. She can be seen placing her arm around the Virat’s statue’s neck and then kisses it passionately.

With a statue…

Attracting attention, the video has received many reactions by the netizens, some of which read, “Yeh sab dekhne se pehle mein mar kyu nhi gayi, Yuck.” Fans slammed the woan and called this video “Cringy” and “Creepy”. Some users also seemed concerned about Virat’s wife actress Anushka Sharma’s reaction to this video.

Creepy bol sakte na isko 😅