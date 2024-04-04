With one change, Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans 

Ahmedabad: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan chose to bat first after winning toss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 17th Match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here today.

In his reaction on the toss, Dhawan said, “We are gonna bowl first, I feel it’s a good wicket and it will stay the same, we will prefer chasing. In some of the games, the score has been very high but it’s not going to be that way every game because the teams are very good. I think we are playing decent cricket, it’s early days in the tournament, we are going to play better.

Informing about the change in squad, he said that Sikandar Raza will be playing in places of Liam Livingstone.

GT captain Shubman Gill also said that they would have bowled first had the toss gone in their favour. “We would have bowled, it looks like an even wicket, it’s been a bit overcast so hopefully there will be no dew. We have started off pretty well, we have got couple of games on the road after this, games on the road are important. Last year, we played away from home,” he said adding that David Miller will be missing out due to a niggle and Kane Williamson is including in the Playing XI.

Teams:

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (w), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact substitutes:

Punjab Kings Subs: Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Asutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa

Gujarat Titans Subs: BR Sharath, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar

(With inputs from cricbuzz.com)