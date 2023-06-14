Unbelievable Yet True! 18 Runs scored from a single delivery in TNPL 2023

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is currently underway and the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans has turned out to be a rollercoaster of bizarre events. A single delivery which was supposed to be the last ball of 20th over went for 18 runs. Even though it is unbelievable yet it turned out to be true. The over was bowled by Spartans’ captain Abhishek Tanwar.

Abhishek Tanwar who is the leading wicket-taker of the TNPL 2022 season seemed to be off-track as he bowled the 20th over of the match. The scoreboard of the Super Gillies was 199/5 at 19.5 overs. However, the next four deliveries were either no-ball or wide-ball and that resulted in 12 runs. The final ball was however a legal delivery and the batsman made 6 runs of it. This resulted in a massive total of 18 runs on a single ball.

Runs scored on each delivery after 19.5 overs

No-ball where the batter was bowled

No-ball smashed for a six, total 8 runs scored

No-ball and the batters took 2 runs of it, a total of 11 runs scored

Wide ball, a total of 12 runs scored

Last delivery, overall total of 18 runs

Due to the expensive last ball the final score of the Gillies was 217/5. Batting second, the Spartans could only manage to only 165 runs at the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match by 52 runs.