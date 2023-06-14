Sports

Unbelievable Yet True! 18 Runs scored from a single delivery in TNPL 2023

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is currently underway and the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans has turned out to be a rollercoaster of bizarre events.

By Pratyay 0
18 runs in a single ball
Image Credit: Twitter@FanCode

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is currently underway and the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans has turned out to be a rollercoaster of bizarre events. A single delivery which was supposed to be the last ball of 20th over went for 18 runs. Even though it is unbelievable yet it turned out to be true. The over was bowled by Spartans’ captain Abhishek Tanwar.

Abhishek Tanwar who is the leading wicket-taker of the TNPL 2022 season seemed to be off-track as he bowled the 20th over of the match. The scoreboard of the Super Gillies was 199/5 at 19.5 overs. However, the next four deliveries were either no-ball or wide-ball and that resulted in 12 runs. The final ball was however a legal delivery and the batsman made 6 runs of it. This resulted in a massive total of 18 runs on a single ball.

Must Read

Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup India get arousing welcome on…

FIFA encourages youth programs with first payment to amateur…

Runs scored on each delivery after 19.5 overs

  • No-ball where the batter was bowled
  • No-ball smashed for a six, total 8 runs scored
  • No-ball and the batters took 2 runs of it, a total of 11 runs scored
  • Wide ball, a total of 12 runs scored
  • Last delivery, overall total of 18 runs

Due to the expensive last ball the final score of the Gillies was 217/5. Batting second, the Spartans could only manage to only 165 runs at the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match by 52 runs.

You might also like
Sports

Sourav Ganguly advises team India to play fearless at ICC events

Sports

India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match on Oct 15, 2023

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in ICC World Test Championship final

Sports

French Open: Djokovic wins title at Roland Garros for historic 23rd major

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans