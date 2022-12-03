Umran Malik to replace Mohd Shami in India’s ODI squad

Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session and will be replaced by Umran Malik in the ODI series against Bangladesh.

By IANS
Umran Malik
Pic Credits: IANS

Mumbai: Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh.

He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami’s replacement.

India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

