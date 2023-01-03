Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with stage one throat and breast cancer

Tennis legend and 59 times grand slam winner Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one breast and throat cancer, she told various media outlets. Navratilova was previously diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer—ductal carcinoma in situ, or DCIS—in 2010.

Navratilova said that the “double whammy” was serious, but it was fixable as well. She said that even though she realises that it will not be easy, she will fight as hard as she can.

It has been reported that the 66 year old will start treatment in a month. There is a strong prognosis for these types of cancers and along with the fact that it was detected early, there is a strong chance of complete recovery.

After discovering an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth back in November, she underwent testing. That was when doctors discovered Stage 1 throat cancer and later Stage 1 breast cancer. Specifically, it is human papillomavirus (HPV), and it has been seen to respond well to treatment.

Six months after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2010, Navratilova was deemed cancer-free following a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiation.

The Czechoslovakia born had defected to the United States, after her semifinal loss at the 1975 US Open. She is now an US citizen.

Martina Navratilova’s cancer treatment will take place primarily in New York.

Navratilova won 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles, for a combined total of 59 major titles.