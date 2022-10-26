T20 World Cup: Ireland beats England by 5 runs

Melbourne: Ireland cricket team beat England by 5 runs by giving them a target of 158 runs. Skipper Andy Balbirnie and wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker strung an 82-run stand to help the side post a competitive 157 all out in 19.2 overs to put England under pressure in the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 Group 1 game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

The winner was decided through Duckworth-Lewis method(DLS) method. The rain came to spoil the party and it made Ireland to notched up a famous victory here.

England team scored a total of 105 for 5 in 14.3 overs.

Balbirnie (62 off 47) and Tucker (34 off 27) batted intelligently against England’s powerful bowling line-up as Ireland were all out for a 150-plus total in overcast conditions and then reduced England to 24/2 in four overs.

The pair found the boundaries with ease and at one stage had Ireland on track for a score of around 200, before England’s bowlers fought back well late to restrict the damage.

Pace bowler Mark Wood (3/34) was profligate early as he consistently hit speeds greater than 150km/h, while all-rounders Liam Livingstone (3/17) and Sam Curran (2/30) bowled well throughout.

England team player, Moeen Ali was seen coming in form but the rain interrupted the match.

It was quite disappointment for the England Cricket team as they could not achieve the targeted score. Duckworth-Lewis method

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.