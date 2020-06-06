Sport has power to change the world: Tendulkar shares Mandela’s words

Mumbai: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday shared former South Africa president Nelson Mandela’s quote on how sport has the power to change the world.

“Nelson Mandela once said, “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to unite the world in a way that little else does.” Wise words,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Tendulkar’s tweet came as widespread protest have taken place in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Along with the quote also, the 47-year-old also shared a video posted by International Cricket Council (ICC) of the moment when England won the 2019 ICC World Cup last year, defeating New Zealand in a thrilling summit clash played at the Lord’s.

In the video, Jofra Archer can be seen delivering the last ball of the tournament on which England won their maiden 50-over men’s World Cup.

The England team was known for its diversity with players of New Zealand, South African and South Asian origins making the bulk of the first team. The captain Eoin Morgan himself is Irish and had said that the team had Allah with them, as he was told by spinner Adil Rashid.

“We had Allah with us as well. I spoke to Adil (Rashid), he said Allah was definitely with us. I said we had the rub of the green,” Morgan had said in a press conference after the final.