Sachin, Sachin chants buzzes in entire flight as legendary cricketer travel economy, Watch

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has a massive fanbase all around the world. Wherever he goes, he is surrounded with ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chants. Currently, a video of Sachin Tendulkar being cheered by his co-passengers during a flight as they clapped and chanted his name is going viral over the internet.

In the viral video, all the passengers are seen cheering up for the master blaster and chanting ‘Sachin, Sachin’. Following this, Sachin Tendulkar was visibly emotional at the ovation he received and he folded his hands and greeted the other passengers on the flight.

Earlier yesterday, Sachin took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for their baby boy.

“Congratulations to Virat and Anushka on the arrival of Akaay, a precious addition to your beautiful family! Just like his name lights up the room, may he fill your world with endless joy and laughter. Here’s to the adventures and memories you’ll cherish forever. Welcome to the world, little champ!” he tweeted.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the arrival of their second child — a boy — and revealed that they have named their bundle of joy ‘Akaay’.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the couple wrote: “With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika’s little brother into this world!