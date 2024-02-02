“Sachin Meets Tendulkar”: Master Blaster shares video of encounter with fan, Watch viral video

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a special encounter with a fan. Taking over his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the master blaster posted a video of his encountering a fan who wore a Mumbai Indians jersey with “Tendulkar I miss you” imprinted on the back.

The video has been accompanied with a caption, which read, “Sachin meets TENDULKAR. It fills my heart with joy when I see so much love showered on me. It is the love from the people that keeps coming from unexpected corners which makes life so special.”

In the video, the legendary cricketer is also seen signing an autograph for him and posing for a picture with the fan. Sachin Tendulkar also complimented that fan for wearing a helmet while driving a scooty and following the traffic rules.

The fan, who met the former cricketer, was seen being overwhelmed with emotion, as he said, “I am really happy I met my god today.”

Sachin Tendulkar, who is also considered as the greater batter in the history of cricket, has made 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52. The star batter has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. Tendulkar is the only player to have a century of centuries.