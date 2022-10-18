Roger Binny elected 36th BCCI president, succeeds Sourav Ganguly

By Abhilasha 0
Roger Binny
Pic Credit: Twitter Image

Roger Binny, former Indian pacer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was on Tuesday named as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

His appointment was announced at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai. Binny replaces former India captain Sourav Ganguly as his three-year tenure as the board chief came to end.

Binny was working in the Karnataka State Cricket Association as President and will now leave his position in the state body.

Binny, was the only candidate to have filed nomination for the BCCI president’s post.

 

You might also like
Sports

FIFA World Cup: Teams to start arriving in Doha from November 7

Sports

Historic day for 16-year-old D. Gukesh as he becomes the youngest to stun world…

Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat australia by 6 runs in warm-up match

Sports

T20 World Cup: George Munsey’s unbeaten 66 helps Scotland post 160/5 against…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.