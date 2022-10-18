Roger Binny elected 36th BCCI president, succeeds Sourav Ganguly

Roger Binny, former Indian pacer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was on Tuesday named as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

His appointment was announced at the BCCI AGM in Mumbai. Binny replaces former India captain Sourav Ganguly as his three-year tenure as the board chief came to end.

Binny was working in the Karnataka State Cricket Association as President and will now leave his position in the state body.

Binny, was the only candidate to have filed nomination for the BCCI president’s post.