RCB name change on the cards, team shares X post on official handle

Bhubaneswar: In an announcement relating to RCB name change on the cards, team shares X post on official handle.

Royal Challengers Bangalore may soon get a name change. According to a video on the official X handle the management appears to hint at removing the term ‘Bangalore’ from the brand’s name.

It is further worth mentioning that the term ‘Bangalore’ in the name will most likely be replaced by ‘Bengaluru’ to reflect the city’s change in name.

The Royal Challengers have never won an IPL title in the 16-year history of Indian Premier League (IPL). It is predicted by the industry gurus that the name change might not have much impact on the franchise’s deals or IPL standing.

WATCH THE RECENTLY SHARED VIDEO HERE: