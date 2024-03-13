Feels like making my debut again: Rishabh Pant as he joins Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 camp

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has recently shared that he feels like he is making his debut once again after joining the Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 pre-season camp on March 13.

After being declared fit by the BCCI for upcoming edition of the IPL, Rishabh Pant said, “I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I’m going to make my debut again.”

“To be able to play cricket again after everything I’ve been through is nothing short of a miracle. I’m grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continues to give me immense strength,” he further said.

It is worth mentioning here that on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has declared cricketer Rishab Pant fit for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL). Meanwhile, the BCCI has ruled out Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna from the upcoming season of IPL.

The BCCI in a press release said, “After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024.”

Rishab Pant will be playing this year’s IPL after he met a near-fatal car accident in December 2022 and has been completely out of cricketing action since then. After recovering, he joined the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru (NCA) and worked rigorously on his fitness to be available for IPL.

IPL 2024 is all set to begin from March 22 with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.