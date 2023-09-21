Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to ODIs sparks debate in India vs Australia Series

New Delhi: India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia is not just a crucial encounter but also a prelude to the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup. A surprising addition to the Indian roster is Ravichandran Ashwin, making his return to ODI cricket after a gap of over a year. The discussions surrounding his inclusion highlight a unique perspective on the dynamics of fielding in the longer limited-overs format.

Experienced spinner Amit Mishra shared an interesting insight into Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence from the ODI scene. While acknowledging Ashwin’s bowling prowess, Mishra emphasized the importance of fielding in 50-over games. He indicated that Ashwin’s prolonged absence was due to concerns about his fielding and right-handed batting ability, key aspects in ODIs where players are required to bowl 10 overs, field for 40, and contribute with the bat.

The Indian team management’s decision to bring Ashwin back into the fold for the Australia series is seen as a strategic move, aiming to have a reliable off-spinning option in case of injuries. With Axar Patel nursing an injury, the team is looking for a suitable backup with wicket-taking capabilities, which Ashwin notably possesses.

With Ashwin and Washington Sundar vying for a spot in the squad, the series against Australia becomes a critical stage for evaluation. The performances of the off-spinners on the flat decks of Mohali and Rajkot will be closely monitored by the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar, presenting a virtual shoot-out for the coveted position.

Former chairman of selectors, MSK Prasad, expressed his belief in Ashwin’s capabilities and stressed that the seasoned bowler should have been considered from the inception of the team’s ODI World Cup preparations. Prasad’s perspective underscores the weight of experience and skill that Ashwin brings to the team.