Premier League: Brentford up to seventh with historic win over Liverpool

Brentford: Brentford moved up to within six points of the top four with a 3-1 win against Liverpool, their first victory over the Reds since 1938.

Thomas Frank’s side, missing top scorer Ivan Toney, broke the deadlock on 19 minutes when Bryan Mbeumo’s corner bounced off Ibrahima Konate’s leg and over the line, reports premierleague.com.

Brentford had two goals ruled out for offside before they doubled their lead three minutes before the break when Yoane Wissa’s downward header from Mathias Jensen’s delivery beat Alisson.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s first Premier League goal of 2022/23, a smart header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb cross, reduced the arrears for Liverpool five minutes after the break.

There was to be no way back, however, and Mbeumo made the points safe for the Bees with a crisp finish four minutes from time.

Liverpool remain sixth with 28 points, two points ahead of Brentford, who are now in seventh.

The Matchweek 19 action continues on Tuesday when leaders Arsenal host third-placed Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium.

Victory for Mikel Arteta’s side would move Arsenal 10 points clear of Manchester City, currently in second spot.

However a win for Newcastle, who have lost their last 11 matches at Arsenal, would see them leapfrog City and close the gap at the top to six points. Eddie Howe’s side beat the Gunners 2-0 when the two teams last met in Premier League action in May.

Manchester United are looking for a fourth consecutive win to consolidate their top four spot when they entertain AFC Bournemouth.

United, fresh from a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with the Cherries and are unbeaten against them at Old Trafford.

Further down the table, both Everton and Leicester City will be hoping for home comfort when they entertain Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham respectively.

Everton sit only one point and two places clear of the bottom three while Leicester are three points ahead of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest.