Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah to marry Urvashi Rautela? Here’s the truth

Actress-model Urvashi Rautela and Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah have made it to the headlines after a video of them surfaces online. The two have been close. The actress congratulated the cricketer on his appointment as honorary DSP by Pakstan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. Urvashi Rautela also wished him on his birthday, to which Naseem politely thanked her. Meanwhile, cricket fans had a swell time leaving funny comments below the posts. The mockery was followed by her history with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Now, a video of the two that has gone viral online has raised questions about their relationship. In the clip, Naseem Shah can be seen addressing a press conference. There, he was asked about his marriage plans, and to this, he jokingly replied that maybe he would marry if some girl was ready for the nuptials. The video is then edited in a manner that it looks like he is being asked if he will get married to Urvashi Rautela.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

While some of Naseem’s fans were upset with how their star was framed in the matter, others were amused by the assumption. A fan commented, “He answered another question about the Dulhaan thing and you guys edited that clip with this and put it all together to make it viral.” Another comment read, “I’m sure the marriage question was not about Urvashi, there are two separate questions and you choose to edit that and make it looks like he is ready to marry Urvashi just to create some ruckus.”

Hilarious enough, some people also dragged Rishab Pant’s name to the comment section. Reportedly, the Indian cricket is now in Mumbai recovering from a bad accident that took months ago. Urvashi Rautela also wished him a speedy recovery, and called him ‘the pride of the nation.’

The whole edited video has created the whole drama and no facts regarding this are clear yet.