Olympics: Djokovic defeats Nishikori to enter semi-finals

By IANS
Djokovic defeats Nishikori in olympics
Image Credits: IANS

Tokyo: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic cruised into the semi-finals of men’s singles event at the Tokyo Olympics here at Ariake Tennis Park on Thursday.

The world number one registered a dominant straight-sets 6-2, 6-0 win over Japan’s Kei Nishikori in just 72 minutes.

Djokovic, whose best result in Olympics was a bronze medal in Beijing 2008, was not broken even once in the match. Nishikori, considered the local favourite, made 16 unforced errors.

Related News

Tokyo Olympics: India beat Argentina 3-1 in men’s…

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu, Men’s Hockey Team Enter…

Thursday also marked the day when tennis matches at the Olympics began at their new timing, 3pm local time instead of 11am.

The 34-year-old Djokovic will be later seen in action in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles alongside Nina Stojanovic, playing for a spot in the semi-final against Kevin Krawietz and Laura Siegemund of Germany.
Djokovic will continue his quest for Olympic glory and a calendar slam against either of Germany’s Alexander Zverev or France’s Jeremy Chardy in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the quarter-finals after a 6-2, 7-6(5) loss to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in a clash which ran for an hour and 43 minutes.

Busta next faces Karen Khachanov, who was made to work hard for a 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 win over France’s Ugo Humbert in two hours and 34 minutes.

You might also like
Sports

3rd T20I: India elect to bat, bring in Warrier for Saini

Sports

Tokyo Olympic: Mary Kom loses to Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar makes a historic win, beats Jamaica’s…

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: India beat Argentina 3-1 in men’s hockey group match, reach…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.