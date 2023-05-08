Odia athletes win 8 medals at 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship

As many as four Odia athletes have clinched a total of eight medals at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship held in Bengaluru. While Jayanti Behera won three Gold medals in women’s 100m, 200m, and 400m races, visually impaired athlete Pankaj Bhue secured a silver in men’s 100m and a gold medal in the long jump.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, javelin thrower Suchitra Parida won a silver medal for the country with an effort of 14.10m at the championship.

#Odisha‘s pride shines bright as 4️⃣ athletes clinch a total of 8️⃣ medals at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship in Bengaluru. They brought home 5️⃣🥇, 2️⃣🥈, and 1️⃣🥉 medal for India! Congratulations to our champions! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#OdishaForSports pic.twitter.com/gnScPAh8z9 — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) May 7, 2023

Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik also took to his Twitter account to congratulate the ace sprinter Jayanti Behera.

Congratulate #Odia sprinter #JayantiBehera on winning two Gold medals at Indian Open Para Athletics Int’l Championships in #Bengaluru. May she continue to shine in the world of athletics & win more medals for India. Wish her all the best. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/I2KvatvDgO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 7, 2023

Also Read: Odisha CM Inaugurates Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex And Hockey Training Centres