Odia athletes win 8 medals at 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship

As many as four Odia athletes have clinched a total of eight medals at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship held in Bengaluru

By Rachna 0

Jayanti Behera

As many as four Odia athletes have clinched a total of eight medals at the 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship held in Bengaluru. While Jayanti Behera won three Gold medals in women’s 100m, 200m, and 400m races, visually impaired athlete Pankaj Bhue secured a silver in men’s 100m and a gold medal in the long jump.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower Suchitra Parida won a silver medal for the country with an effort of 14.10m at the championship.

Odisha’s chief minister Naveen Patnaik also took to his Twitter account to congratulate the ace sprinter Jayanti Behera.

