Odisha CM inaugurates Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex and Hockey Training Centres

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated multiple sports projects that will play a significant role in the holistic development of sports in the district of Sundargarh which is reputed for producing many national and international players. The projects inaugurated include the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium Complex in Rourkela and three Hockey Training Centres in Bisra, Lahunipara and Manchmara.

Inaugurating the projects, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said, “Sundargarh has been a backbone of Sports in Odisha. Not just Hockey it has produced players of repute in athletics and many other disciplines. The projects launched today will enable us to collectively nurture a large spectrum of sports talent from this district and the nearby regions.”

The Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium complex in Rourkela features an athletics stadium with 400 m synthetic athletic track and a natural turf football field with floodlights. The stadium has four galleries with a seating capacity of more than 9000 spectators, including seating for differently abled people.

The stadium has players’ changing rooms, lounges, and other ancillary facilities necessary for hosting national level events and competitions.

The complex houses an Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool along with players’ changing rooms and allied facilities. With a gallery with seating for 500 spectators, this pool is equipped to host regional level competitions. A multi-level car parking building with commercial office spaces is also a part of the complex which can accommodate over 180 cars. The complex is spread over 11 acres with a total project cost of over Rs 148 crore.

The Hockey Training Centres have Category 3 FIH certified synthetic hockey turf with a changing room for players, admin room, gymnasium, first-aid room and seating for 200 spectators. Residential facilities for coaches and support staff have also been integrated here. The centre is well equipped for day-to-day training. The facility is spread over 3 acres with a total project cost of over Rs 11 crore spent per centre.