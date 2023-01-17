Messi to meet Ronaldo in a friendly match between PSG and Riyadh ST XI at Riyadh

Lionel Messi is set to meet Cristiano Ronaldo as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is going to play a friendly match against a select side made up of players from Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal in Riyadh. The team has been named Riyadh ST XI and Ronaldo is the captain for the team.

Messi was back for training at the PSG ground after a short break following Argentina’s victory at the FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, Ronaldo who said goodbye to Manchester United after some friction with the coach and team management, joined Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a sensational transfer on a 2-1/2 year contract recently, estimated to be worth more 200 million euros. His contract with Manchester United was terminated due to a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club’s hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag. This marked his exit from European football circuit. Hence fans had given up on hopes to see the two players face against each other.

Football clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr are two of the most successful teams in Saudi Arabia and the induction of Ronaldo in Al Nassr is surely going to give them a boost.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were the two-star players from the FIFA World Cup and both plays for PSG.

The highly anticipated showdown, which will be held on Friday, reportedly had more than 2 million online ticket requests.