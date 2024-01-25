Mary Kom refutes reports announcing her retirement, says “I was misquoted”

In recent news, six time world champion boxer M.C. Mary Kom has refuted reports of her retirement from the sport. This comes after news of her retirement surfaced online, early on Thursday. The London Olympics bronze medalist said that she still has the hunger to compete and achieve bigger things in life.

In a statement, Mangate Chungneijang Mary Kom said that she would personally speak to media about her retirement, when the time comes.

News Agency ANI quoted Mary Kom saying, “I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it. I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true. I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said “I still have hunger of achieving in sports but the age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone.”

Kom is the first female boxer in the history of boxing to hold six hold titles to her name. She is also the first female boxer from India to have taken a gold medal home at the Asian Games in 2014. Further, she also became the first Indian to win a gold at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. She won the title again in the year 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2010 as well. Notably, she took her first career break in 2008, when she gave birth to her twins.

Mary Kom took a break after winning Olympic medal in 2012 after she birthed her third child. She returned to her sport at the World Championships 2018 in Delhi, where she managed to seal her place.