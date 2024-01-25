India vs England 1st Test match: ENG win toss, opt to bat first against IND

In the latest update, England has won the toss and opted to bat first against India in today’s match. The India vs England first Test match is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Speaking about the toss, team India captain Rohit Sharma said that he also would have opted to bad, had he won the toss.

In today’s India vs England match, the Ben Stokes led England Cricket team will be facing the Rohit-Sharma led men in blue, who have remained unbeaten in the series for over a decade. India and England have faced each other in a total of 131 test matches so far. Out of which, India has won 31 while England have won 50. 50 of the matches ended in a draw.

India playing XI for first Test match

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharak, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar

England playing XI for first Test match

Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonnu Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.