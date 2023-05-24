KIIT Tennis Men Team beat Kurukshetra Univ at KIUG 2022, Uttar Pradesh

Bhubaneswar: The 03rd Khelo India University Games 2022 jointly organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is scheduled to be held at various cities of Uttar Pradesh.

The Rugby event is being held at Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow (UP). On the opening day the KIIT Rugby (Men & Women) teams started their campaign on a winning note today. In the Men’s 7s event KIIT Team defeated University of Mumbai, Mumbai by a score of 31:0 in the 1st match and defeated Lovely Professional University, Punjab by a score of 28:12 in the 2nd match.

In the Women’s7s event KIIT Team defeated Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar by a score of 51:5 in the 1st match and defeated Chandigarh University, Mohali by a score of 51:0 in the 2nd match.

Tomorrow in the final league matches KIIT Men and Women Teams will be playing against Shivaji University, Kolhapur. A win in the final league match will make the team pool toppers.

In the Tennis (Men) event the match between KIIT University and Kurukshetra University is in progress and the score is tied at 1:1 games with both teams winning one single match, the doubles match is underway which will decide the winner.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the players of Rugby Teams for their winning start and wished them good luck for their upcoming matches. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players of KIIT, Utkal and Sambalpur Universities for this mega event.

KIIT Tennis Men Team beat Kurukshetra University by 2:1 games to start campaign on a winning note at the KIUG 2022 at Uttar Pradesh.

