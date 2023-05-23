KIIT Professor gets INSA Young Scientist Award

Bhubaneswar: Dr. K. Sony Reddy, Assistant Professor at the School of Biotechnology of KIIT DU has been awarded the Medal for Young Scientist of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). INSA is a body of Indian scientists founded in 1935 with the aim of promoting science in India and harnessing scientific knowledge for the cause of humanity and national welfare.

The award is considered prestigious and very competitive given to Indian Scientists below the age of 40 years and considered to be “the highest recognition of promise, creativity and excellence in a Young Scientist.”

Dr. K. Sony Reddy has been carrying out his research work on malaria and is currently working as an Assistant Professor at KIIT School of Biotechnology (KSBT). He joined KSBT in 2016 as a DST INSPIRE Faculty. His outstanding research work on malaria got recognized for which he got selected by INSA for the prestigious award. The award carried a Medal, Certificate and an Honorarium of one lakh rupees.

Sony Reddy is the son of Late K. Purna Chandra Reddy and K. Jamuna Reddy. He hails from Pathara village, Kabisuryanagar of Ganjam district, Odisha. He is an alumnus of Ravenshaw University (Zoology); University of Hyderabad M.Sc. (Biotechnology) and International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi (Ph.D).