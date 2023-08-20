Jasprit Bumrah to become team’s Vice Captain for Asia Cup? Team details out on Aug 21

Led by Chairman Ajit Agarkar, the senior men’s selection committee is set to gather for a crucial meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting is to take a call on India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

Now in an interesting development, it is being anticipated that Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be appointed as the team’s new vice-captain. Notably, head coach Rahul Dravid and Captain Rohit Sharma will be seen participating in the meeting.

While Dravid will be physically present in Delhi, Rohit is expected to join the meeting via a video conference from Mumbai. SS Das, National selector will also participate in the meeting virtually.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set a deadline of September 5 for announcing the World Cup squad. Although the initial focus will be on naming the team for Asia Cup, it is likely that the same team will be representing India in the World Cup.

Another notable aspect is if the selectors will opt for a 15-member or a 17-member squad. Unlike the World Cup, the Asia Cup allows for a 17-player team to play. A reliable source has informed that Bangladesh and Pakistan have chosen 17-member teams.

Furthermore, audience and the media are keenly waiting to find if Ajir Agarkar will be addressing the media post the meeting. It is worth noting that the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) has not organized a press conference yet.